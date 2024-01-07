Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 388,085 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Shopify were worth $28,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $169,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 317.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 508.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.51.

SHOP stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.51. 9,759,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,211,534. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.97 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.56 billion, a PE ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 2.28.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

