Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $32.55 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 692,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,039 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for 2.5% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC owned 0.77% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $32,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $88,000.

ACWX stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.64. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $51.30.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

