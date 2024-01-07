Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 86,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 130,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $228.12 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $234.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.40 and a 200-day moving average of $217.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

