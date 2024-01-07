Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,843,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,023 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 9.1% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $303,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $56.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

