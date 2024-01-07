DMC Group LLC Sells 554 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

DMC Group LLC lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,565 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,420,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,208,336. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.82.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

