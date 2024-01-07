Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Has $9.78 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 6.6% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 680,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,005,000 after acquiring an additional 193,252 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,351.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. now owns 171,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 167,752 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 945,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,930,000 after purchasing an additional 242,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.4% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.54 and a 200 day moving average of $96.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

