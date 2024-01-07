Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average of $48.59. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.3568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.29%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

