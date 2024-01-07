IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 41,840 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,840 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $39,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751,400 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after buying an additional 97,835,283 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.43. 48,864,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,705,768. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

