IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $91.71. 4,504,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,527,788. The company has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.68. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $94.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

