IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $22,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,637. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.