IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 4,482 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $23,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 204,511 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,961,000 after purchasing an additional 44,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.00. 5,398,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,391. The stock has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $98.58 and a one year high of $165.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.47 and a 200-day moving average of $145.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

