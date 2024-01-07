IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $19.17 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SYK traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.33. 807,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,221. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.24 and a 200 day moving average of $285.32. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $248.29 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.45.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

