Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $20,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.56. 2,366,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,587,218. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $120.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.68 and its 200-day moving average is $118.68.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

