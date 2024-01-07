BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $774.93.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $3.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $782.83. 470,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,086. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $819.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $116.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $738.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $701.73.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

