Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,999 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Caterpillar worth $82,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAT traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,745. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.25 and a 200-day moving average of $264.86.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.78.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

