Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 33,543 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Netflix worth $100,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,035,234,000 after acquiring an additional 274,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,685,218,000 after acquiring an additional 182,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $474.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,595,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $464.24 and its 200-day moving average is $432.39. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $500.89.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,805 shares of company stock valued at $72,583,483 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.25.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

