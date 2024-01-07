DMC Group LLC Grows Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after buying an additional 545,118,661 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,027 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,856,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,460,084. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average is $44.59. The company has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.56.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

