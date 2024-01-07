iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Raised by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 323,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.0% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $22,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,445. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average is $71.02. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.22 and a 52 week high of $75.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

