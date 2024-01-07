Macroview Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Parker Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.87. The company had a trading volume of 543,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,108. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.37 and its 200 day moving average is $196.52. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

