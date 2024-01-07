Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Trims Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,654. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.43.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

