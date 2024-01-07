Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHT. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.1% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.17. 119,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.54. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.16.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

