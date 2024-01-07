Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 599 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 165,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 67,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.27. 5,272,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

