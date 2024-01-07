Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 472 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 21,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.21. 404,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.14 and a 52 week high of $260.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.78.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 236,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,374,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $8,946,824.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,432,231.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $146,291.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,374,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,343 shares of company stock worth $19,964,734. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.82.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

