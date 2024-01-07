Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,556 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $91,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.0% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 4.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.2% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $156.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.89. The company has a market cap of $421.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

