DMC Group LLC Acquires 655 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

DMC Group LLC raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 22.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 6.3% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 15.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 10.2% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $633,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

SO traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,644,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,130. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

