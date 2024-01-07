Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,140 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $288.99 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.25. The company has a market cap of $209.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

