Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 169 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ECL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.25. The stock had a trading volume of 759,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,593. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.65. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.91 and a twelve month high of $201.62. The firm has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.