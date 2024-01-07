Calamos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 229,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 197,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $69.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

