Sky Investment Group LLC Has $762,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,972 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.08. 8,029,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,508,004. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Barclays cut their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

