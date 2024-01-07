iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Keeler THomas Management LLC

Keeler THomas Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,087 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Keeler THomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $10,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS:EFV traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $52.02. 1,948,708 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.