Keeler THomas Management LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Keeler THomas Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000. Keeler THomas Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JQUA. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.13. The company had a trading volume of 706,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,816. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $48.06.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

