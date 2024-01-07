Hills Bank & Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.73.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $110.80. 4,052,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.13. The company has a market capitalization of $192.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

