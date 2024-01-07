Sound Stewardship LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Sound Stewardship LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sound Stewardship LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 221,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 25,149 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISTB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,764. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $47.57.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1459 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

