AMF Tjanstepension AB Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,490 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $14,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LULU. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.67.

Shares of LULU traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $491.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,619. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $458.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

