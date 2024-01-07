Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $374.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,376,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,720. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $358.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.79. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $314.97 and a 12-month high of $377.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

