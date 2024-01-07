Source Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,954,000 after purchasing an additional 765,160 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,254,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,351,000 after acquiring an additional 213,949 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,418,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,427,000 after acquiring an additional 40,064 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,968,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,819,000 after acquiring an additional 17,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,682,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,867,000 after acquiring an additional 709,354 shares in the last quarter.

GSLC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.37. 344,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,148. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $94.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.85. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

