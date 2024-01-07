AMF Tjanstepension AB Boosts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,524 shares during the period. Equinix comprises 1.1% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.17% of Equinix worth $117,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,293,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Equinix by 9.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,678,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.33.

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,033,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total value of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 0.8 %

Equinix stock traded down $6.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $788.39. The stock had a trading volume of 345,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,857. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $650.61 and a twelve month high of $824.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 84.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $790.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $772.23.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $4.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 183.23%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

