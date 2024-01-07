Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,961 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup reduced their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.99. 7,064,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,458,404. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.73. The firm has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

