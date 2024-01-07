Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.53.

TMO stock traded down $6.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $531.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,790. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $609.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $492.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.41. The company has a market capitalization of $205.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $4,561,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,835,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

