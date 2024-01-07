iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Lowered by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $74.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

