AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $27.26 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 52,795 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Danaher were worth $27,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 8.4% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 242,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,776 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 25.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Invesco LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 23.3% in the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 2.2% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,216,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,278. The firm has a market cap of $170.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $247.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

