AMF Tjanstepension AB Reduces Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $26,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,752.50.

MELI traded up $19.45 on Friday, hitting $1,538.83. 306,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,218. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $847.01 and a twelve month high of $1,660.00. The company has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,513.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,345.15.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

