Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after buying an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,300,000 after buying an additional 4,903,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,675,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,925,000 after buying an additional 1,649,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 14,643.4% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,192,000 after buying an additional 1,157,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.68.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $122.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.36 and a 200 day moving average of $106.04.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.