The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 20.3% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.2% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,092 shares of company stock valued at $20,942,942. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.63.

Progressive Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $162.71. 1,543,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,309. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.98 and a 200 day moving average of $144.08. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $166.28.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

