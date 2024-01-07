Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

