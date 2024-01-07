Castleview Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for about 0.7% of Castleview Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in AutoZone by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock worth $38,497,878. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZO. Truist Financial upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Argus boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,851.50.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO opened at $2,550.93 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,621.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,547.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

