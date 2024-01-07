GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 269 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,045 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 75,634 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $62,017,000 after acquiring an additional 50,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,120 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $136.73 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $146.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

