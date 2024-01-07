Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 339,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,045 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $178,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 27.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 134.6% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.9% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.8% during the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,058 shares of company stock valued at $139,620,706. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $618.55 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $636.41. The company has a market cap of $587.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $587.99 and a 200-day moving average of $546.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.