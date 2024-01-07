Brighton Jones LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after buying an additional 22,218 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $168.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.79. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

