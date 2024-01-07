Macroview Investment Management LLC Buys 3,850 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8,555.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.12. 3,303,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,924. The stock has a market cap of $328.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $189.85 and a one year high of $238.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.72 and a 200-day moving average of $221.59.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.